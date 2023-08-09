iPad Air 5 and its M1 power are an even better value with $99 discounts from $500

Amazon today is ringing in the midweek discounts by marking down an assortment of iPad Air 5 models. Apple’s more mid-range tablet is still one of the better values in the iPadOS stable, and now that’s even more the case as the 64GB Wi-Fi model starts at $499.99 shipped in several colors. Down from $599, you’re looking at $99 in savings alongside a chance to score the second-best price yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is matching our previous mention for the lowest price in months. Those same $99 in savings also apply to a collection of other iPad Air 5 configurations, including models with higher storage capacities and cellular connectivity. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac, and then head below as we break down the experience a bit more.

If Apple’s more capable iPads aren’t worth the added price, the latest iPad Air 5 arrives with much of the same desktop-class performance as its other machines thanks to an M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead iPad Air deal.

Another great alternative from paying for the new M2 iPad Pros is going with a previous-generation iPadOS experience. And right now Woot is offering just the chance to do that, with Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now seeing a rare price cut this year. Clearance discounts are now serving up some of the better values starting from $660.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!