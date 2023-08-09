Samsung’s 120Hz 55-inch mini-LED 4K Smart TV hits the $1,095 Amazon low (Up to $1,200 off)

If you’re partial to higher-end big brand 4K TV solutions, today’s Samsung Amazon all-time low is worth a look alongside this ongoing Amazon sale event. You can now score the 2022 model Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4QN95B Series mini-LED 4K Smart TV for $1,095.15 shipped. Regularly $2,300 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,610, today’s deal is up to $1,205 off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it up at full price on Amazon this year, it more typically hovers around the $1,800 range and is now at a new all-time low there. Joining the Quantum Matrix mini-LED panel, this model features Samsung’s HDR 32x tech, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for “a new level of depth and clarity for the ultimate lifelike experience,” an anti-glare coating, and a solid 120Hz refresh rate. It also works alongside Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gear for voice commands and adds four HDMI 2.1 ports to your setup. Head below for more.

If you’re not set on going with one of the big three TV brands, there’s plenty of cash to save while still scoring a high-tech and perfectly capable entertainment center display. The deals we are tracking on the Hisense U7 series that launched this year are a perfect example. They deliver up to 144Hz gaming, mini-LED panels, HDMI 2.1 inputs, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth connectivity with models starting from $600 on Amazon – the 75-incher costs less than the Samsung featured above for example.

On the other end of the spectrum we have the brand new LG wireless OLED TVs. The “world’s first” displays are a sight to behold with a special Zero Connect Box that effectively beams content to the display wirelessly. But you’ll need some serious cash to score one – the smaller models aren’t quite as wild, but the 97-inch variant costs $30,000. Get a closer look, even just for fun, right here.

Samsung QLED 4QN95B mini-LED 4K Smart TV features:

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. Experience everything you watch transformed to 4K by AI-powered neural networks. Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended. With HDR 32X and its wide range of vivid shades of color, everything on screen feels true enough to touch. Immerse yourself in the striking simplicity of the Infinity One Design. With its impossibly slim profile and modern lines, the Samsung Neo QLED was created to complement your style.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!