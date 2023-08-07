Amp up your gaming rig: Hisense’s 2023 144Hz mini-LED Google TVs from $600 lows ($500 off)

We are now tracking some solid price drops not he new 2023 model Hisense Class U7 mini-LED Smart 4K Google TVs. Joining the smaller models, Amazon is now offering the 75-inch down at $999.99 shipped. Regularly $1,500 and now matched at Best Buy, you’re looking at a nice $500 price drop on one of the brand’s latest models. Today’s deal also delivers a new Amazon all-time low to sit alongside the best prices yet on the smaller models (found below). This mini-LED smart Google TV delivers direct access to your streaming services alongside Filmmaker mode so you’re seeing the “movie or television show’s content precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker” alongside a Game Mode Pro that delivers 144Hz gaming alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. From there, the metal stand and “bezel-less” design carry Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more details and details.

If the 75-incher is a bit much for your space, deals on the smaller 55- and 65-inch models are also on tap right now, delivers Amazon all-time low pricing int he process:

In the market for a more budget-friendly in-house Amazon TV? We are still tracking a host of deals starting from $130 on its latest 2-Series variants for smaller rooms, the kitchen, or home office. Those deals also join price drops on its all-new 50-inch Omni QLED Series Smart TV starting from $40 shipped.

Hisense Class U7 mini-LED Smart 4K Google TV features:

The Hisense U7 series is packed with features for movie, sports, and gaming enthusiasts alike. Getting a major upgrade in 2023 by adding Mini-LED and more than doubling the local dimming zones, Peak Brightness 1000, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U7 delivers unmatched performance. Upgrading to a 144Hz variable refresh rate panel, with Dolby Vision Gaming, AMD Freesync Premium Pro and 2.1 channel audio maximizes the gaming experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!