Check out the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’ from LG, the 97-inch model will only cost you $30K

The new LG wireless TVs are on the way now. While we did see reports of the new behemoth LG SIGNATURE OLED M and evo M models hit with UK pricing, we now know the official US pricing for the “world’s first wireless OLED TV,” and it’s going to cost you. LG says the TV will soon be available for the first time in the US later this month after its initial reveal at CES 2023. The TV is available in three form factors, starting with a 77-inch model and reaching all the way to a gigantic 97-inch model. Head below for more details, especially if you have some serious cash to drop on one.

New LG wireless TVs – the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’

LG describes the wireless TVs as “the world’s first wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz.” The nearly wire-free setup centers around what the brand refers to as a Zero Connect Box – a sort of wireless transmitter hub where you connect all of your peripherals (gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and set-top boxes) – that beams the content to your TV wirelessly at a resolution of up to 4K at 120Hz. In other words, the only cable at play here is for power.

A true innovation, the 97M3 with wireless solution is an important step forward in the evolution of TVs. The Zero Connect Box supports a range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth – making it easy to connect various devices or peripherals, from gaming consoles to set-top boxes. It can be placed up to 30 feet from the screen, removing the need to place a cabinet or table directly underneath the TV. To ensure the seamless transmission of images and sounds, the box instantly identifies the optimal transmission path and has an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen’s location.

The Zero Connect Box delivers a trio of HDMI ports alongside the aforementioned power, a LAN connection, your traditional antenna jack, optical audio, and a pair of USB-A ports. This essentially makes for what I would call an almost wireless TV, but an interesting advancement nonetheless. I guess it will also keep your entertainment center a bit cleaner, considering you can keep the box up to 30 feet away from the display, according to LG. Let’s just hope latency isn’t an issue at prices like this.

Here’s what LG has to say about it:

True Innovation: LG’s wireless solution leverages state-of-the-art technologies to provide reliable video and audio transmission to the M3’s self-lit OLED screen – allowing users to enjoy content at 4K 120Hz, and clear, crisp sound, without interruption or degradation of quality.

Design in Mind: The M3’s minimalist, wireless design not only blends into spaces seamlessly but eliminates the need for cables or devices nearby, eliminating visual clutter. LG’s chic, ultramodern Gallery Design provides a seamless, flush-to-wall mount, making the M3 the centerpiece of any room.

Connectivity Covered: Through the Zero Connect Box, the M3 supports a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect various devices or consoles.

The new LG SIGNATURE OLED M measures out at a whopping 97 inches with an even more eyewatering $29,999 USD price tag, while the 83- and 77-inch LG OLED evo M models come in at $7,999 and $4,999, respectively.

We will update this post with live purchase listings when they arrive for anyone looking to spend the price of a car or two on a wireless TV. Or you can just grab one of these models while they are on sale.

