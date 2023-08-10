Charge your laptop, phone, and other devices with this 6-in-1 cable, now $22 (Reg. $40)

Sick of carrying around a bag full of chargers? With the InCharge X Max charging cable, you won’t need to. This 6-in-1 cable can handle up to 100W and rapid data transfers via three different connectors, and it’s now just $21.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

All charging cables look the same, except for the bit at the end. Some have a USB-C connector, while others have Lightning or Micro-USB ends. Even though they all do the same thing, you end up having to take three or four different cables to keep all your devices powered.

The InCharge X Max puts an end to this madness. In one cable, you get everything you need for staying connected. The genius lies in the interchangeable connectors; you can switch between USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB in seconds. This means the X Max can charge phones, tablets, earphones, drones, and many more portable devices.

Because the cable can handle 100W, you can even use it for powering your laptop. Plus, it can carry data transfers at speeds of up to 480Mb/s. Physically speaking, the X Max is clearly made for everyday use. It has an aramid fiber shell, which provides thermal, chemical, and bending protection for the braided copper wires inside. TPU cable guards increase bending strength, and nylon reinforcement reduces the likelihood of abrasion damage. At 5 feet long, this cable will easily reach the nearest power outlet, too.

The InCharge cable has picked up some great reviews, including a 4/5 stars from Cult of Mac: “I’d suggest putting one in your suitcase.”

Order today for just $21.99 to get your 6-in-1 cable at 43% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!