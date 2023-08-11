All-new Beats Studio Buds+ rock a transparent design and drop to $100 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on the recently-released Beats Studio Buds+. In fact, this is only the second discount to date. Now dropping down to $99.99 in Grade A refurbished condition, all three styles – yes even that eye-catching transparent design – are dropping from the usual $170 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and beats the only other offer we tracked from Prime Day by an extra $50. Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Also on sale right now, you can still save on seven different styles of the even more high-end Beats Fit Pro earbuds. These may not have a funky transparent casing model, but do step up the sound with an even more capable driver system. Each model now sells for $160 following a $40 discount, delivering some of the best prices of the year.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!