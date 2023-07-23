Available in seven styles, Beats Fit Pro earbuds see $40 discounts down to $160 at Amazon

Just revealed earlier in the year, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new styles of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back in February, but are now marked down to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. That $40 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a match of the all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board for any color, of which several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too. The original styles also land at $160, but are within $10 of the Amazon low. We didn’t see any Prime Day discounts, either.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $39.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Now on sale from the usual $70 going rate, these land with $30 in savings attached.

This week is also seeing a pair of other notable earbud discounts. A new 2023 low, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $180 from the usual $230 going rate. But if you want something a bit more platform agnostic like the Beats Fit Pro, a return to Prime Day pricing has landed on the latest Bose ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II. These are down from $299 and arriving in all colorways at $249.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

