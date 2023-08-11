Anker’s P2 smart scale tracks 15 body metrics and syncs with Apple Health for $33 (Reg. $50)

P2 Anker Smart Scale

The official Woot Amazon storefront is now offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale P2 for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $2 under our previous mention from last month and marks the lowest we have tracked this year. This 2022 release might not be the high-tech $90 P3 model, but it remains a notable and far more affordable addition to your health fitness tracking setup. It tracks 15 metrics including body weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more by way of the “ultra-sensitive surface” that delivers your data directly to the the companion app – “watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, 3D model, featuring you.” From there, you can sync your metrics (or you entire family’s) to Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit “to keep your progress all in one place.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re looking for a more affordable solution in the smart scale category, we are still tracking some models from Renpho with pricing starting as low as $20 Prime shipped. Even the model with the larger color LCD display onboard is selling for less than the Anker model – it might not be coming from a brand as well known, but it does deliver a similar tracking experience at a lower price point. Take a closer look right here

And while we are talking fitness trackers, the ongoing price drops we spotted on Apple Watch SE are worth a peek for anyone not interested in the more pricey newer models. The original SE is now at some of the best prices we have tracked – to be frank, it’s kind of wild that you can score a new condition Apple Watch right now that will support the latest OS for under $150. Jump on it while you still can. 

Anker eufy Smart Scale P2 features:

Get 15 detailed readings of your body including body weight, body Fat, BMI, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass and more. The ultra-sensitive surface of Smart Scale can detect subtle changes in your body weight accurately to 50g (0.1 lbs). Watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, 3D model, featuring you. Enable this mode so your avatar will match proportions and measurements that you input, such as height, waist, arms, and more to give you a detailed visual of your changes. Connect to the EufyLife App using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and easily upload data. You can also sync EufyLife with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit to keep your progress all in one place.

Anker

