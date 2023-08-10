Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 10 with all-time lows from $149

Walmart is clearing out the original Apple Watch SE with some of the best discounts we have ever seen. Right now, the 44mm GPS wearable sells for $159 shipped from its usual $229 price tag these days. By comparison, it originally sold for $309. This is a new all-time low and the first chance to save this year at $70 off. The smaller model is also on sale, with the 40mm GPS wearable at $149. That’s $50 off the usual $199 price tag, too. Both of these discounts are rare chances to save and easily the most affordable options out there to strap an Apple wearable to your wrist. We breakdown what that looks like below the fold, but all you need to know if you’re ready to press buy is that Apple Watch SE supports watchOS 10.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the soon to be released watchOS 10 update. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch.

Compared to the new Apple Watch SE 2, which is currently on sale at $30 off, the original is lacking some of the more recent features you’d expect from a second-generation model. Those can largely be summed up with water-resistance up to 50 meters, as well as the inclusion of a new heart rate sensor and fall detection. But if those features aren’t worth paying an extra $70, you’re still getting a solid wearable that runs the latest software from Apple by going with the lead deal.

Today we’re also tracking just the companion discount to pair with the smaller of Apple’s first SE wearable. The brand’s official Link Bracelet bands now start from the best prices ever at $211. But as always, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

