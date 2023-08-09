Renpho Apple Health Inview Smart Scale with color LCD now $22.50 (25% off), more from $15

We have spotted a number of notable price droops on smart scales to help track your workout progress today. One of the newer options on sale comes by way of the official Renpho Amazon storefront and its Inview Smart Scale down at $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched at $34 before quickly dropping into the $30 range for most of this year. Today’s offer returns the Inview back down to its all-time low for the first time at 25% off the going rate. As the name suggests, this one carries a color LCD screen for immediate onboard feedback of the 13 body composition metrics it tracks (weight, BMI, body fat, body water, protein, fat-free body weight, and more). The Inview syncs data from the free Renpho Health app with your Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit setups – you can also create unlimited profiles for family members and the like. Head below for more smart scale deals.

More smart scale deals:

Be sure to swing by our fitness tracker hub for more workout tech deals including the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic wearables. On top of that, we are still tracking an insanely low price on the Echelon EX-7s Smart Connected Fitness Bike with touchscreen at $390.50 – this model sometimes sells for as much as $1,600 or more and is currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low. All of the details you’ll need are waiting in our previous coverage.

Renpho Inview Smart Scale features:

All in one large colored VA display of scale for body weight and fat: Check your weight, body fat, and body fat grade with ease on the clear, colored display screen and get a holistic view of your key health data. Note: Pair the device with the app for your first use. For the succeeding usage, the display will show the body fat data without connecting to the app repeatedly.

13 body composition analysis. The digital scale for body weight and fat use the latest bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to accurately measure your 13 health metrics including weight, BMI, body fat, body water, protein, fat-free body weight, and so on. These body composition metrics are recorded in the app where you can check your improvements with a real-time graph.

Sync with popular fitness apps. Download the Renpho Health app to start using the body weight scale and track your body composition. Create unlimited profiles for the whole family and track your health data together. The Renpho Health app is also compatible with popular fitness apps such as MyFitnessPal, Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit so that you can sync your health data and monitor your health progress anytime, anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!