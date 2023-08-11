DJI’s Mini 3 quadcopter now starts from $379, with up to $120 off combo kits

Amazon is now offering the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC for $738 shipped. Typically fetching $718, you’re now looking at $120 in savings alongside an all-time low. This is one of the first chances to save this much, and beats our previous mention by $50. Those who will be upgrading from an existing DJI drone and already have a controller can also make out for even less by scoring the DJI Mini 3 alone for $379. This one is down from the usual $469 price tag in order to land at the best discount yet. It’s $1 under our previous mention, too. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ, or head below for a closer look.

DJI’s new Mini 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this one of the first DJI drones to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE 2 at $339 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 3 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched.

Just don’t forget that this morning, we tracked a $150 discount on the GoPro HERO 11 Black. Now dropping down to an all-time low, you can bring home the company’s latest action camera for less at $349.

DJI Mini 3 features:

Mini 3 weighs under 249 g. Perfect for taking with you on your adventures, from hikes, road trips, and beach days. With up to 38 minutes of battery life, you can take Mini 3 out at every stop along the way or fly long flights without worrying about the battery. Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. Capture details in highlights and shadows, both day and night.

