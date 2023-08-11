LG’s 2023 XBOOM party speaker with custom animated pixel display now $438 (Reg. $600)

There are Bluetooth speakers and then are super powerful party speakers with conversation-starting built-in pixelated LED screens like the 2023 model LG XBOOM XL7 that takes thing up to the next level. Launching back in April at $600 and still fetching as much directly from LG, Amazon is now offering the XBOOM XL7 speaker system down at $437.46 shipped. That’s nearly $163 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have ben tracking it at just below $500 for a few months now on and off, today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low – it still sells for $600 at Best Buy. Packed with an 8-inch woofer alongside a pair of 2.5-inch 250W tweeters, LG says you can really “feel and hear the beat with bumped-up bass” on this model. While more than large enough to crank the party up with integrated wheels for easy transportation, it does deliver wireless Bluetooth streaming functionality with 20 hours of battery life per charge alongside an IPX4 water resistant rating as well. But the real highlight here, along with the multi-color ring light and karaoke-ready mic input, is that sweet pixelated display on the front. Users can completely customize the animated imagery and text shown on the display via the LG BOOM app. Head below for more details.

If the XBOOM XL is overkill for your needs, something like the JBL PartyBox 100 at nearly half the price is a notable alternative. It will still bring that party vibe to your setup with built-in ring lighting, Bluetooth streaming, and karaoke connectivity, but at a more affordable $260 shipped price tag. It’s not as powerful, nor will you get the customizable animated pixel display, but it will be a much louder alternative to typical Bluetooth speakers.

But if you’re looking for a more personal high-end listening experience, Apple’s AirPods Max are some of the best and they are now on sale. Refurbished discounts rolled in this morning to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet with up to $179 in savings and you can get a better look right here. And on that note, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are also seeing some solid discounts as of this morning as well.

LG XBOOM XL7 features:

Powerful Sound (8” Woofer + 2.5” Tweeter x 2+250W) – Feel and hear the beat with bumped-up bass. Packed with 250 watts and an 8″ full range woofer, the LG XBOOM XL7 delivers powerful sound with rich and deep bass even when the volume is on low.

LG XBOOM App (iOS/Android) – Control your speaker from your mobile device. Download the LG XBOOM App and manage audio connections, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer and more with just a few clicks.

Multi-Color Ring Lighting – Customize your very own lighting and party atmosphere with the LG XBOOM App. Choose from a combination of colors with a variety of movements. Whether you are throwing a party or jamming at a tailgate turn on the two strobe lights to dial up the fun.

