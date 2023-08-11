AirPods Max see $179 refurb discount in pristine condition to $370 all-time low

If you’ve been waiting for just the right moment to bring home Apple’s AirPods Max, then the right discount has finally arrived. Right now, Woot is offering the flagship headphones for $369.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $549, you’d currently pay $449 on Amazon for a new condition model – so this discount saves you an extra $79. This is only the second refurbished discount of the year, too, matching our previous mention for the 2023 low at $179 off. One thing that sets this discount apart from previous refurbished markdowns is that Woot backs these as being pristine. There’s no visible scratches and “appear practically brand new.” Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for a closer look at what to expect from AirPods Max.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $199 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

