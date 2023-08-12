Latest smart Ring video doorbells, indoor cams, and more now up to 40% off from $35

Amazon has now launched a new Ring smart gear sale loaded with its latest indoor cameras, a series of video doorbells, bundles, and full alarm system kits. One standout has the All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) on sale for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $6 of the Prime Day offer and marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon otherwise. This is the latest model indoor cam in the ring stable with 1080p HD feeds, color night vision, two-way talk back, and an included video privacy cover. It delivers custom real-time alerts when the camera detects movement as well as the ability to “record a few extra seconds before every motion event with…to get a more complete picture of what happened” and compatibility with a range of Alexa-enabled gear – “hear custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring.” Head below for more deals and details.

More Ring smart home deals:

Then head over to our smart home hub for more of this weekend’s best intelligent household upgrades. Some highlights include 30% off Govee’s smart multi-color, app-controlled floor lamp, this offer on the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip, and the Thread/HomeKit-ready Eve Water Guard, just to name a few.

All-new Ring Indoor Cam features:

Get the whole picture – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Advanced Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Privacy at your fingertips – Turn off your camera and mic with the manual Privacy Cover, then reactivate with a simple swivel.

Get important alerts – Get real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and choose exactly what your camera covers so you only get notified above movement that matters.

Versatile mounting options – Find the perfect angle on a table, or mount up high with the flexible swivel mount. Indoor Cam is plug-in, making it easy to move where you need it.

