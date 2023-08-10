Save a solid 30% on Govee’s smart multi-color, app-controlled floor lamp today at $70 shipped

After seeing its latest G1 monitor smart strip light hit a new low yesterday, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp down at $69.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is a solid 30% price drop and you can knock an additional 5% off your order if you purchase it alongside anything else on this landing page. Today’s discount comes in at $10 under the previous deal price and a match for the lowest we tracked over the holidays last year. Delivering a slender and modern corner floor lamp solution, the 53.7-inch lamp brings over 16 million color options to your space alongside music syncing options. All controllable via the Govee app, you can even leverage voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant gear alongside the 58 preset dynamic scene mode options. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if you’re not into the floor lamp form-factor, there are several other discounted Govee options available in the strip light category you can take advantage of for even less. You’ll find a series of its behind the monitor options right here including the latest release at $44.50 shipped, or 35% off the going rate. Those options also join some of the brand’s standard strip light options you can use anywhere with deals starting at under $15.

Elsewhere in the smart home category, our curated hub is loaded with all of this week’s best offers including the higher-end Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This one is now down at $102 shipped with wide platform support, a 6-foot run of lighting, and is currently sitting at a new all-time low with $78 in savings. Get a closer look right here.

Govee RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp features:

Dynamic RGBIC Color: Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for back to school decor.

Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your own classroom decor.

Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room. Note: Old or new version will be sent at random. The old version is 55.5 inches and the new version is 53.7 inches.

