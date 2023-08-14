Apple’s black Mac accessories fall to new lows: Magic Keyboard $150, more from $80

Starting off the work week today, Amazon is marking down all three of Apple’s official Space Black Mac accessories. Each one is landing at the best price of the year, arriving well under previous discounts in the process. Shipping is free across the board, too. Leading the way, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is down to a new all-time low of $149.99 shipped. It typically sells for $199, and is now $49 off thanks to the best discount to date. Today’s offer is notably well below our previous mention, with one of the year’s only other discounts landing at $190. Head below for a closer look as all three of the workstation upgrades.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

To pair with the lead deal, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the popular Apple Magic Trackpad, of which the new black style is sitting at $134.99. This is down from the usual $149 price tag with $14 in savings attached. We last saw it sell for $140, by comparison. Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Amazon also rounds out the black Apple accessory discounts by marking down the recently-refreshed Apple Magic Mouse in black at $79.99. Delivering one of the first discounts of the year, today’s offer lands from the usual $99 going rate. Like the black Apple Magic Keyboard, this is also a new all-time low with $19 in savings beating our previous mention by $10. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Apple Black Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys, which are great for gaming. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

