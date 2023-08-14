Amazon’s metal 15-in-1 multi-tool just dropped to the best price of the year at $9 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for $9.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model has sold for just below $13 for almost all of this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it did sit in the $11 range for much of 2022, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked all year, the best price since the holidays last year when it dropped to $8.50, and a particularly affordable way to score a 15-in-1 stainless steel and aluminum tool like this. For comparison’s sake, it is selling for $6 under the price of the 11-in-1 model right now. It houses a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and a key-ring with a fold-out mechanism for almost all of them. A black oxidation finish and an included nylon pouch that features a belt loop for hands-free carrying rounds out the highlights here. More details below.

There really aren’t very many notable options in this price range that can keep up with the Amazon model above for less. This Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain Multi-Tool isn’t quite as versatile overall, but it is even more portable and comes in at a lower $6.50 Prime shipped price tag if you’re looking for a more compact alternative.

And while we are talking tools, this morning saw a new all-time low go live on BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Tiller Kit at $48, down from the regular $119 and you’ll find even more environmentally-friendly electric gear waiting over in our Green Deals hub. This is the place to find deals on electric yard tools of all sorts as well as EVs and more every day of the week.

Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-tool features:

15-in-1 multi-function tool includes a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring

Made of reliable long-lasting stainless steel with a durable black oxidation finish and aluminum handle

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!