Today’s Android game and app deals: Dungeon Defense, Car Expenses Manager Pro, more

The Monday afternoon Android game and app deals have been collated down below the jump. Sitting alongside the Google Play software deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone and even more right here. As far as the apps go, highlights include titles like Dungeon Defense, Theme Park Simulator, Star Nomad 2, Codex of Victory, The Last Roman Village, Car Expenses Manager Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Dungeon Defense features:

Defeat all invaders to defend your dungeon!
Collect more weapons and monsters to make them stronger.
Enjoy various contents such as “dungeon building, collect various weapons, achievements” In order to defend the last remaining dungeon of this world, you became a guardian.
Heroes from all over the world gather to conquer the dungeon. Never be defeated, be the best dungeon!

