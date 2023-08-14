Anker’s 30W Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger is a 9to5Toys’ favorite at $17 (Reg. $23)

One of Anker’s latest chargers, the new Nano 3 GaN charger is the perfect companion to your new iPhone – whether it has a Lightning port or a new USB-C slot come next month. Now it’s going on sale courtesy of Amazon, dropping down to $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $23, today’s offer takes 26% off all five styles of the new charger while delivering one of the best prices ever. It’s $1.50 under our previous mention, too. This is one of our favorite chargers on the market, and we previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review to reach that conclusion. Below the fold we explore the experience a bit more, as well.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

The company also just launched a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

But if you want something a little bit more colorful, these Case-Mate 30W USB-C chargers are an easy highlight. Now selling for $14 from the original $30 going rate, you can score the same 30W output as the Anker models above with some even more unique form-factors attached that show off the interior GaN technology thanks to transparent shells.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

