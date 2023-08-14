LG’s 360-degree Bluetooth speaker with mood lighting falls back to $197 low (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the LG XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $196.99 shipped in beige and black. Regularly $300, today’s deal comes along with 34% or $103 in savings and marks the lowest price we can find. This model is currently on sale directly from LG at $300 and is now matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon. Bringing something a little bit different to your home and portable audio setup, the unique tear-drop form-factor speakers its somewhere between the smaller portable variants and higher-end home speakers while still being small enough to take on-the-go. LG says it has the ability to “envelope parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle” and comes wrapped in a jersey-knit fabric alongside up to 24 hours of battery life. The IP54 dust and water resistance protects the internals during get togethers and transportation while the XBOOM iOS/Android app accommodates customizable sound settings and the almost lantern-style onboard lighting (nine presets across three modes). More details below.

If it’s the smart speakers you’re after instead, Amazon has now launched its latest Echo sale event featuring its new Pop Alexa model alongside some of the best prices of the year on the Echo Dot 5th Gen. They might not have the kind of power and audio fidelity prowess of the larger models out there, but they are far more intelligent and just about all of them are on sale right now starting from just $25.

Another compelling price drop we are tracking for folks with an affinity for the big electronics brands has Sony’s popular XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker at the best price of the year. While it might not be the newer model we reviewed recently, it is still a solid options and especially so down at $35 shipped. Everything you need to know about both models is waiting right here.

LG XBOOM 360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Advanced 360 Sound with 3-Way Sound System – The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle. So no matter where you’re standing, the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are and—for the first time ever—it includes upward firing sound to bring a whole new dimension of sound.

24-Hour Playback – Dance all day and night with up to 24 hours of battery life* for premium sound that’s sure to keep the party bumping. *Up to 24-hour battery life based on 50% volume and no lighting. Actual battery usage time may vary.

IP54 Dust and Water Resistant – Keep the party pumping without worry thanks to the IP54 dust and water resistance rating* that makes the XBOOM the perfect choice, no matter if you’re sitting fireside, poolside, or inside.

