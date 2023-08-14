LG’s 360-degree Bluetooth speaker with mood lighting falls back to $197 low (Reg. $300)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersLG
Reg. $300 $197
LG XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This offer has expired!

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Amazon is now offering the LG XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $196.99 shipped in beige and black. Regularly $300, today’s deal comes along with 34% or $103 in savings and marks the lowest price we can find. This model is currently on sale directly from LG at $300 and is now matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon. Bringing something a little bit different to your home and portable audio setup, the unique tear-drop form-factor speakers its somewhere between the smaller portable variants and higher-end home speakers while still being small enough to take on-the-go. LG says it has the ability to “envelope parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle” and comes wrapped in a jersey-knit fabric alongside up to 24 hours of battery life. The IP54 dust and water resistance protects the internals during get togethers and transportation while the XBOOM iOS/Android app accommodates customizable sound settings and the almost lantern-style onboard lighting (nine presets across three modes). More details below. 

If it’s the smart speakers you’re after instead, Amazon has now launched its latest Echo sale event featuring its new Pop Alexa model alongside some of the best prices of the year on the Echo Dot 5th Gen. They might not have the kind of power and audio fidelity prowess of the larger models out there, but they are far more intelligent and just about all of them are on sale right now starting from just $25

Another compelling price drop we are tracking for folks with an affinity for the big electronics brands has Sony’s popular XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker at the best price of the year. While it might not be the newer model we reviewed recently, it is still a solid options and especially so down at $35 shipped. Everything you need to know about both models is waiting right here

LG XBOOM 360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Advanced 360 Sound with 3-Way Sound System – The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle. So no matter where you’re standing, the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are and—for the first time ever—it includes upward firing sound to bring a whole new dimension of sound.
  • 24-Hour Playback – Dance all day and night with up to 24 hours of battery life* for premium sound that’s sure to keep the party bumping. *Up to 24-hour battery life based on 50% volume and no lighting. Actual battery usage time may vary.
  • IP54 Dust and Water Resistant – Keep the party pumping without worry thanks to the IP54 dust and water resistance rating* that makes the XBOOM the perfect choice, no matter if you’re sitting fireside, poolside, or inside.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Go, go, go! You can land Apple’s latest HomePod 2...
HORI Pokémon-themed Split Pad wireless controller with...
Anova Father’s Day sale takes up to 75% off sous ...
First deal lands on Razer’s 2024 reactive Chroma ...
UGREEN unveils collapsible 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stat...
Save $1,500 on Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2 e-bike w...
Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Legend of ...
ecobee’s complete HomeKit security bundle with ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments