Amazon’s new Echo Pop smart speaker sees only second discount to $25 (Reg. $40), more

Amazon is now marking down its collection of Echo smart speakers for the first time since Prime Day. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the pack is the all-new Echo Pop at $24.99, down from its usual $40 price tag. This is only the second chance to save since first launching back in May and is the second-best price yet. It clocks in at $15 off, while coming within $7 of the Prime Day mention from last month. Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Another favorite from the sale has the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock at $49.99 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer lands at $10 off while also delivering one of the first chances to save. It’s also the first discount since Prime Day, too. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Those who don’t need the onboard display can lock-in the standard Echo Dot 5th Gen for $22.99, down from its $50 going rate to yet another new low.

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

