LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 USB-C monitors now on sale from $497 (Reg. $600+)

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesLG
Reg. $600+ From $497

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the LG DualUp Monitor with Ergo mount. Delivering one of the most unique form-factors we’ve seen from a desktop display, the DualUp now sells for $596.99 shipped. It typically fetches $700, and is now paired with $103 in savings. Today’s offer lands at $5 under our previous mention while also coming within $2 of the all-time low from all the way back in February. Before we take a closer look at its quirky form-factor, you can learn all about the experience in our hands-on review. Then hit the jump for more.

Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2.0 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities.

If you can live without the included Ergo mount, the LG Dual-Up Monitor also comes in a more basic form-factor with a more typical stand at $496.99. Saving you an extra $100 from the lead deal, as well as from its MSRP, this model packs all of the same features as we just mentioned. So whether you already have a preferred mount you’ll like to use at your desk, or just prefer the more standard offering, this is a notable way to save some extra cash.

LG DualUp Monitor features:

Free up desk space and multitask more efficiently with a new, 16:18 aspect ratio stacked setup that swivels, freeing up your desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. Explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98%. Adjust the monitor by moving it forward or backwards, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more. Tap into the flexibility of the Ergo Stand to configure and optimize your setup for improved productivity. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
LG

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grill through your smartphone with NutriChef’s Bl...
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light hits 2023 low at $38 (R...
Nike Ready for Fall Sale offers an extra 20% off top se...
The famous AeroPress coffee brewer is now on sale via A...
Cultivate your yard with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX T...
Share peripherals between 2 systems: UGREEN’s new...
Get 20TB of cloud storage with a lifetime Prism Drive s...
This 16-foot meross smart LED light strip works with Go...
Load more...
Show More Comments