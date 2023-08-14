LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 USB-C monitors now on sale from $497 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the LG DualUp Monitor with Ergo mount. Delivering one of the most unique form-factors we’ve seen from a desktop display, the DualUp now sells for $596.99 shipped. It typically fetches $700, and is now paired with $103 in savings. Today’s offer lands at $5 under our previous mention while also coming within $2 of the all-time low from all the way back in February. Before we take a closer look at its quirky form-factor, you can learn all about the experience in our hands-on review. Then hit the jump for more.

Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2.0 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities.

If you can live without the included Ergo mount, the LG Dual-Up Monitor also comes in a more basic form-factor with a more typical stand at $496.99. Saving you an extra $100 from the lead deal, as well as from its MSRP, this model packs all of the same features as we just mentioned. So whether you already have a preferred mount you’ll like to use at your desk, or just prefer the more standard offering, this is a notable way to save some extra cash.

LG DualUp Monitor features:

Free up desk space and multitask more efficiently with a new, 16:18 aspect ratio stacked setup that swivels, freeing up your desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. Explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98%. Adjust the monitor by moving it forward or backwards, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more. Tap into the flexibility of the Ergo Stand to configure and optimize your setup for improved productivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!