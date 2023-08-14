Save $50 on Marshall’s textured black ANC Motif wireless earbuds at $150 shipped

Reg. $200 $150

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds for $149.98 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and marks the second-time they have dropped this low across 2023 outside of a carry over holiday offer back in early January. Like most of the Marshall earbuds, the Motif set brings something a little bit different to the mix, standing apart from the flat white AirPods of the world with a retro-inspired tumbled black vinyl wrapped around a unique textural design. From there, you’ll find noise cancelling tech and a transparency mode to let some audio through when needed alongside 20 hours of playback via the included wireless charging case. The IPX5-rated protection against the elements and touch-sensitive controls for music and calls are nice additions as well. Swing by our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more. 

If you’re not sold on the Marshalls or are just looking for something more affordable, this morning saw a notable deal hit the new Skullcandy Rail buds. Delivering active noise cancellation down at $80, today’s deal delivers 30% in savings for the first notable discount since release. All of the details you need are right here

As far as the latest and greatest go, you’ll want to head right over to our review of the new Sony XM5 set. Significantly improved ANC, 360-degree audio, and a more compact form-factor headline the updated feature set on what is, at least for right now, among our favorite wireless earbuds on the market. Go get a detailed breakdown of the users experience in our hands-on review

Marshall Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds features:

Set your own level of active noise cancellation and Transparency for a truly personal listening experience. Note: If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. Each earbud holds 4.5 hours of wireless playtime with full A.N.C. and the portable charging case provides 20 total hours of playtime on a single charge. Wireless charging also makes it even easier to charge and go. 

