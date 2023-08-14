ANC for just $80? Skullcandy’s new Rail earbuds see first discount at 20% off

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the all-new Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds. Now dropping down to $79.99 shipped, today’s offer lands with $20 in savings attached from the usual $100 price tag. Also matched over at Best Buy, you’re looking at a new all-time low from either retailer. Skullcandy’s new Rail ANC earbuds notably arrive with a big selling point of onboard active noise cancellation. But as far as features that don’t make their way into the earbuds’ naming scheme, you’ll also find 38-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth pairing for connecting to two devices at once. These new earbuds sport 12mm drivers and also come backed by onboard Tile tracking, too. Head below for more.

Leaning into a far more affordable feature set, the Skullcandy Dime are one of the most affordable pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. While bells and whistles aren’t exactly what you’re going to be getting, the $18 sale price is certainly enough to warrant a closer look at this ultra-affordable listening experience. We took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review and found them to be quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game with features like 12-hour battery life and IPX4 water-resistant.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Skullcandy Rail ANC earbuds:

Introducing Rail ANC – the new, top-shelf noise-canceling true wireless earbud from Skullcandy. Rail ANC is fully loaded with wireless charging, Skullcandy Supreme Sound, Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology and best-in-class adjustable 4-mic hybrid ANC.

