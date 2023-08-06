Keurig K-Duo Plus delivers single-serve and carafe brewing with pods or not at $150 ($80 off)

Reg. $230 $150
Keurig K-Duo Plus

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $80 in savings marks a return to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year outside of a brief drop to $100 way back in January. This model stands out in the lineup with the ability brew both your traditional single-serve or fill up the 12-cup thermal carafe (“keeps coffee warm for up to 2 hours”). It also supports both K-Cup pods and your own ground beans right out of the box with no additional accessories required on top of multiple cup size options, and a 60-ounce water reservoir that can be positioned to the right, left, or the back of the unit to “optimize counter space.” Head below for more details. 

We are also still tracking a solid $80 price drop on Ninja’s DualBrew that handles both full carafe brewing and single-serve with a bonus cold brew setting. With this deal you can bring a Ninja model home for $30 less than the Keurig above, but you won’t get the stainless steel carafe or the reservoir you can reposition. 

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, scope out the discount still live on Ninja’s Barista system. With the ability to brew espresso, single-serve, and a full carafe, this one takes things to the next level and is currently $50 off via Amazon with a $200 ongoing discount price. You can get a closer look while the deal is still rolling right here and swing by our home goods hub for more. 

Keurig K-Duo Plus features:

Use both ground coffee and K-Cup pods. Brew a stronger, more intense single cup and carafe. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup. Thermal Carafe included with your brewer and keeps coffee warm for up to 2 hours. Program your coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

