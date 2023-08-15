Aqara’s new color LED Strip T1 with HomeKit sees launch discount to $45

Aqara today launched the latest addition to its smart home stable, and now you can save on the all-new debut for the first time. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Aqara LED Strip T1 drops to $44.99 shipped after code USCASTRIP has been applied at checkout. That’s $5 off the usual $50 price tag and delivering the first chance to save. As a launch discount on something that just hit store shelves today, this is of course a new all-time low. We break down the experience in our hands-on review from today, while also detailing what to expect below the fold.

The new Aqara LED Strip T1 arrives as the brand’s latest smart home accessory that needs to pair with an Aqara hub in order to integrate into your setup. It was the biggest downside from our hands-on time with the new release, but hardly ruins the experience. If you have yet to dive into the Aqara ecosystem, the Aqara Smart Hub M2 is the perfect place to start now that it has Matter support and is on sale for $53.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $64, it’s $10 off and a great companion to the new lightstrip.

As far as that new accessory goes, the LED Strip T1 delivers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s Adaptive Lighting tech after being paired with an Aqara hub. On top of offering full color output, the lightstrip can also dish out tunable white lighting. There’s 6.5-feet of length in the box that offers plenty of room for placing under cabinets, behind a TV, or on your desk, with support for up to 33 feet of extensions.

While our smart home guide is packed with discounts already this week, you’ll want to go check out these Govee smart light strips from just $10 for something more affordable.

Aqara LED Strip T1 features:

With the ability to individually configure each of the strip’s ten segments, each segment can have different colors, dimming levels, and effects. Plus, the LED strip is cuttable, extendable up to 32.8 ft and re-attachable, making it perfect for DIY projects.

