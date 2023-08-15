JBL’s Flip 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker drops to $90 in various colors ($40 off), more from $33

Amazon is now offering the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a solid $40 price drop, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also marking the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year and the best we have seen there since it dropped to $90 for the holidays in 2022. Delivering a notable mid-size option, in my experience the 7-inch speaker pushes out notable volume and power while still remaining quite portable when it needs to be. It brings up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge within an IP67 waterproof and dustproof housing to safeguard it from the splashes, the elements, and outdoor conditions. Today’s deal lands on several different colorways to give you some options, all of which come packed with a pair of passive radiators for “deep bass” and arrive wrapped in that JBL speaker grille-style treatment. Head below for more details and JBL speaker deals.

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new JBL Pulse 5 you’ll find on sale in the list above. But if you’re looking for a more intelligent speaker solution, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on a range of its Alexa models including the new Echo Pop down at just $25 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at those right here.

JBL Flip 6 features:

Bold sound for every adventure. Your adventure. Your soundtrack. The bold new JBL Flip 6 delivers powerful JBL Original Pro Sound with exceptional clarity thanks to its 2-way speaker system consisting of an optimized racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping bass radiators. This big-sounding, yet easy to carry speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere in any weather. And with 12 hours of battery life, you can party ‘til the sun goes down—or comes up—wherever the music moves you. Use PartyBoost to link multiple compatible speakers. The Flip 6 comes in a variety of cool colors.

