Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 sees first cash discount at $100 off

Amazon is now offering one of the very first cash discounts on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5. After just officially shipping last week, the entry-level 256GB configuration is now dropping to $899.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This has been the only cash discount on the unlocked foldable even when you factor pre-order promotions into the mix. It’s a new all-time low at $100 off, and is also available alongside a competing offer that trades the direct cash discount in for a $150 Amazon credit. Head below for a closer look at how the new Z Flip 5 stacks up.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

If you’re looking to protect your shiny new foldable, make sure to go check out our top case recommendations for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We break down an assortment of different offerings at all kinds of price points, helping you find the perfect way to add a little extra peace of mind or even style to your new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

