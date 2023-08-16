Acer’s new Chromebook 516 GE is fit for cloud gaming with second-ever discount to $549

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Having just launched in December of last year, the new gaming Chromebook is on sale for only the second time at $549 shipped. Normally fetching $649, that’s a $100 discount and the first chance to save since back in March. It’s also the second-best discount to date. Having taken a hands-on look at the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE right before the new year turned over, we walked away impressed by its gaming feature set. All of that comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is just as ready for gaming with a 16-inch 1440p 120Hz panel pushing some serious pixels in a build like the 516 GE.

You shouldn’t be expected to pick up a new Gaming Chromebook and then have to use its trackpad to dive into any titles, so we easily recommend using some of your savings to score a new mouse. Fitting the bill for your setup – be it at home or while out and about really flexing the Chromebook’s portability – the Razer DeathAdder V2 is a great option to consider at $40. It has a wired design so you never have to worry about refueling it, 20K DPI optical sensor, eight programmable buttons, and a little RGB lighting for good measure.

Speaking of Razer, we’re also tracking a very notable companion accessory to your Gaming Chromebook with its metal Chroma RGB laptop stand. A perfect way to convert it from a portable machine into more of a battle station-worthy centerpiece, this stand will keep the air flowing with a ventilated design while also allowing you to extend the Chromebook to a secondary display. It’s now on sale for $81, delivering an Amazon low in the process.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE features:

Get ready for a new way to game with the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Fire it up and let the fun begin! This cool machine is equipped with everything you need to get into cloud gaming—on a Chromebook! Take command of the battlefield and immerse yourself into hours of excitement and vivid entertainment in high-FPS gameplay that’s provided by NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s top tier (Subsciption Required). Take it anywhere and enjoy smooth animations on its impressive 16-inch WQXGA narrow bezel display, which features a sweet 120Hz refresh rate to showcase highly accurate colors and crisp imagery while you game—anytime, anywhere!

