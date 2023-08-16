All-time low price of $110 (16% off) for the VEVOR Level 1+2 Portable EV Charger

Amazon is offering the VEVOR Level 1+2 120V Portable EV Charger for $109.63 shipped. Down from its usual price of $130, this 16% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Everything you could need to charge your electric vehicle comes in one convenient device. Compatible with both NEMA 6-20R and NEMA 5-15P plugs, this portable EV charger is suitable for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard. Designed for maximum protection of your vehicle, this charger’s controller automatically adjusts the current according to the charging status to avoid overcharging, while also providing lightening, leakage, grounding, over-voltage, under-voltage, overcharge, over-current, and overheat protection. You can control and monitor the charging status remotely through the Smart App, as well as schedule charging time for 1-12 hours, letting you take advantage of off-peak charging and reduce your vehicle usage costs. Package also includes a hard-shell storage bag, a base, a charging cable hook, and an adapter. You can easily choose to install this charger as a fixed station in your garage, or keep it in your car for on-the-go needs wherever there’s an available power outlet.

And if you’re looking to add more accessories to your electric vehicle, consider the 2nd Generation Echo Auto for $45. With its built-in five mics, Alexa will be able to hear you over music, A/C, or road noise with ease, and using only your voice, you can ask Alexa to stream music playlists, binge a podcast or audio book, make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even check in with Alexa-enabled devices at home to ensure hands remain on the wheel and eyes on the road.

And if you’re looking for an alternative to the above portable EV charger, check out our coverage of the VOLTORB Level 2 EV charger. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than normal wall outlet – where a level 1 charger averages 4 miles of driving per hour of charge, a level 2 charger averages 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. You can also head over to our Green Deals guide to find more discounts and ways to save.

VEVOR Level 1+2 Portable EV Charger Features:

This portable car charger offers high compatibility with NEMA 6-20R and NEMA 5-15P plugs. Complies with ETL security certification standards. Enjoy a great charging experience with the convenience of smart app control. Enjoy the flexibility the 28-foot-long charging cable included with this portable EV charger. You can conveniently charge your EV at home or using public charging stations without hassle. You can charge your EV wherever there’s an available power outlet.

