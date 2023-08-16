Keep the heat up and costs low with the iHeat Tankless water heater for $174 (Reg. $209)

Amazon is offering the iHeat 120V Tankless Water Heater for $173.61 shipped. Down from its usual $209, this 17% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for 2023, only $2 more than January’s discount. This S-series water heater from iHeat Tankless will save you valuable space with its compact design, which makes it small enough to fit under counter installations or even tight closets. Manufactured in complete stainless steel, this water heater boasts an IXP-4 water proof construction with a water proof interactive pad, and can be used in highly sterile applications such as commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and schools. With its installation into your home or business, iHeat Tankless water heaters promise to save you up to 60% on your water heating costs.

For an alternative option with more voltage than the above deal, Amazon is also offering the Airthereal 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $260, down from its usual $300. This water heater also boasts a guarantee to provide endless hot water on demand with no preheating, temperature fluctuations, or running out of hot water in the tank while also promising to save you up to 50% on water heating costs.

In 2023 there are no shortages of companies offering tankless water heaters, giving consumers a wider array of options to pick from. Check out our previous coverage of the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater, now down to $445. You can also check out our Green Deals guide for more environmentally-friendly discounts to save you from rising inflation costs.

iHeat Tankless 120V 29A 3.2KW water heater Features:

iHeat Tankless s series electric tankless water heater is manufactured in complete stainless steel boasting an ixp-4 water proof construction. iHeat Tankless s series can also be used in highly sterile applications like commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and even schools where cleanliness is of the highest importance. Water proof construction allows you to easily and safely control the temperature by using our water proof interactive touch pad.

