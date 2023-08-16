Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription $70 (Reg. $120)

Life can be overwhelming and distracting. And sometimes the chaos weighs so heavily that we can become stressed and negative when even the present moment is calm and inviting. Learning how to settle, ground yourself, and be in the moment takes practice. To help guide that practice, you can get this Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription, which is on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $120).

Considered the number-one app for mindful living and meditation by many, and used by a global community of over one-million subscribers, Mindfulness.com is designed to make day-to-day life more easy, practical, and sustainable for the soul. Included in you subscription, over 2,000 curated mindful practices are available for your use and exploration, and the platform adds new mindful meditations every day of the year.

Mindfulness.com subscribers also get lifetime access to hundreds of sleep tools including rainy night playlists and audio stories to help you drift off when you need it the most. The platform also has mindful lviing practices that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. So when you don’t have time for a longer meditation, you can try a minute-long one, or a breathing exercise.

Mindfulness.com is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and 4.6/5 stars on Google Play. Its users overwhelmingly love the platform with 99.3 percent saying they would recommend it. 91 percent of users say they feel less stressed since signing up, and 87 percent say they have an improved understanding of mindfulness.

