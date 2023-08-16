Plugable’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub iPad stand with 100W passthrough hits $47.50 low (30% off)

Update: This deal is live once again and now an additional $0.50 lower.

The official Plugable Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on a range of USB-C docks, Thunderbolt 4 hubs, and more from $24. But one deal that really caught our eye was on the Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad with Stand at $47.36 shipped. Regularly $69, this is a straight 30% off and the lowest price we can find. We have seen a couple particularly fleeting deals (less than a day) dropping it this low, but today’s offer is otherwise the best we have seen since launch in February. As you might know for our hands-on review, this is a robust and feature-rich iPad stand that doubles as a docking station. The metal build carries an 8-port hub with 100W passthrough charging, an audio jack, a pair of USB-A ports (5Gb/s), SD card reader, and USB-C connectivity. Along with providing a tidy home for iPad, it allows you to use your Apple tablet “as a computer by adding a screen with resolutions up to 1080p, take advantage of the 2x USB ports to add a mouse and keyboard, and expand your storage space with SD and microSD slots.” Take a closer look right here and head below for more Plugable Prime Day deals.

More Plugable Prime Day deals:

Speaking of Thunderbolt hubs, if you’re looking for something more robust that is built like an absolute tank, OWC’s latest all-metal 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook is now at a new all-time low with $70 in savings. Just make sure you also dive into the latest Satechi sitewide sale – it’s one of our favorite brands in the Apple gear accessory space and everything is on sale right now.

Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad with Stand features:

8 Port Hub – Get more from your mobile device with eight new ports, including an HDMI port, 2x USB 3.0 ports (5Gbps), SD card and Micro SD card, 100W pass-through charging, and an audio jack, all stashed away in the base of an easy to adjust stand

From Mobile to Desktop – More than an iPad stand for desk, use your phone or tablet as a computer by adding a screen with resolutions up to 1080P, take advantage of the 2x USB ports to add a mouse and keyboard, and expand your storage space with SD and MicroSD slots

100W Charging – If there’s work to be done, or screens to scroll, that battery isn’t going to last forever. Get charged and stay charged with 100W pass-through charging (up to 91W output) using your mobile device’s USB-C power supply (no extra cords to carry)

