Prep for fall with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V cordless electric leaf blower at $87 low (Save $73)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit for $87 shipped. Down from its typical price of $160, this 45% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. With autumn just around the corner, there’s no better time to prepare for the tedious task of leaf collection. With its digital brushless motor providing efficient, high-performance power without the smells or costs of using gas, and with its PWRCORE 40 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery, this leaf blower promises 25% longer runtime and twice as much battery life than other cordless blowers. It also comes with the Auto PWR JUMP charger, which can charge the battery from 0-30% in just 15 minutes, making sure you’re able to get back to any unfinished work as quickly as possible.

If you’re looking to expand your SKIL arsenal, consider the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 14-inch String Trimmer Kit for $113, currently 29% down from its usual price of $160. Boasting the same digital brushless motor and lithium-ion battery as the deal above, this trimmer has a 14-inch cutting swath ensuring coverage of wide areas of grass or weeds in need of cutting, while also providing easy control and a variable-speed trigger for more precision cutting as well. And to round out any yard work needs, Amazon is also currently offering the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit for $159. Able to keep pace with all the previously mentioned tools, this trimmer kit will have your hedges and tree edges shaped up as nicely as the rest of your yard.

If you’re looking to switch to an entirely new brand, check out our recent coverage of Greenworks’ line of electric lawn equipment. To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, you can go to our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

SKIL PWR CORE 40V Cordless Leaf Blower Kit Features:

Includes PWRCORE 40 2.5Ah lithium battery and Auto PWR JUMP charger to keep you powered up. The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power without the hassle and maintenance of gas. Industry-leading PWR CORE 40 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer runtime and 2X battery life. Auto PWR JUMP charges the battery from 0-30% in just 15 minutes (based on a 2.5Ah battery).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!