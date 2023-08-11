Greenworks Lawn Mower and Blower Combo makes it easy to go green at $287 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Brushless Lawn Mower and Blower Combo for $287.01 shipped. Down from $350, this 18% discount makes it easy and affordable to go green with your lawn care equipment. The 40V brushless mower provides the ample power you need for up to 45 minutes on a fully charged 4Ah battery. Its lightweight 16-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small and medium yards, up to 1/2 acre. A single lever 5-position height adjustment offers more versatility for the best cut in all environments, with a cutting height range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch. It also features a 2-in-1 ability for both rear-bagging or mulching. Meanwhile the 40V Blower delivers 350 CFM and 100 MPH for powerful leaf and debris clean up, with a 2-speed switch. Identical batteries for both devices are interchangeable within the Greenworks ecosystem of equipment.

And if you’re a fan of Greenworks’ products and want to expand your lawn care arsenal, check out the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo is on sale for $134. It includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life, as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder. You’ll also receive the 2Ah battery and charger to round out the package. You can also check out the other lawn care equipment deals we’ve covered recently to expand your options further.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Lawn Mower and Blower Features:

This 40V Brushless lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. Single lever 5-position height adjustment with a cutting height range from 1-1/4″ to 3-3/8″ for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 feature offers versatile use with mulching and rear bagging options. This 40V Blower delivers 350 CFM and 100 MPH for powerful leaf and debris clean up,with Two Speed Switch (High/Low).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!