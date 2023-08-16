Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 brings HomeKit to the front door with built-in number pad at $130

Amazon is now offering the Bluetooth Yale Assure Lock 2 HomeKit Smart Lock with Push Button Keypad for $129.99 shipped. Down from $160, you’re looking at the first discount in a few months alongside a chance to lock-in the second-best discount yet. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a number pad design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. This model connects with Bluetooth, too. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

Offering a far more elevated take on bringing HomeKit to the front door, Aqara’s new Smart Lock U100 is on sale for one of the first times right now. Standing out from pretty much every other model on the market, this offering packs Apple Home Key support to pair with the usual regimen of voice and smartphone control. It’s on sale for $174 right now, marking a rare chance to save on one of the few models out there with this feature set.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week hits its halfway point. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door. Fitting into any lifestyle, this lock offers increased convenience and security so you can have one less worry during your day. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to share and track entry codes, and Auto-Lock with DoorSense®, the Yale Assure Lock 2 gives you peace of mind, while making it easier to protect your home and family.

