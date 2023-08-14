Rare discount lands on Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Apple Home Key at $174

Not letting Level have all of the fun, Aqara is stepping in to discount its competing smart lock with Apple Home Key support. Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, the new Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 sells for $173.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $190, this is only the third discount to date and a rare chance to save on the recent release. Earlier this summer, we dove into what you can expect from the new smart lock and walked away impressed in our hands-on review. As for how the new release stacks up, Apple HomeKit support really is the star of the show. But it won’t just work with Siri and the rest of your iPhone-friendly accessories, but also with Home Key tech that allows you to unlock just by tapping your phone to the lock with NFC. Otherwise, you’re looking at a sleek front door upgrade with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 that sports a built-in touchscreen and fingerprint sensor for some other ways to unlock without your keys. Head below for more.

As far as other smart locks go with Apple Home Key support, the Level Lock+ is really the only other option available right now. It might sport the brand’s signature design that hides all of the smart tech in your door for a near invisible installation, but there’s also an eye-watering $329 price tag attached. That already makes the MSRP of the new Aqara model a bargain by comparison, let alone with some savings attached.

These two releases are really the only models on the market right now with support for that signature Apple Home Key integration. So you really have your pick of which design is right for you, while also being able to lock-in some savings that ensure you aren’t paying full price.

Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 features:

The U100 is a smart door lock that is fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple home keys by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Moreover, you can manage and share door access for your guests in Apple Home. The Smart Lock U100 offers multiple ways to unlock, including a high-precision fingerprint reader for up to 50 fingerprints, remotely configurable passwords via the Aqara Home app, one-time local passwords for visitors, and a mechanical key for emergency use.

