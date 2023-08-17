Save $900+ on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros with higher-end RAM configs at $1,949

Adorama is now offering some of the best discounts on previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro models to date. Taking the spotlight, the 16-inch machine is dropping down to $1,949 shipped with some extra memory built into the package. Our readers are always asking for higher-end models with more RAM, and now Adorama delivers with this 512GB/32GB configuration. It’s down from the usual $2,899 going rate in order to deliver $950 in savings. This is a new all-time low and $50 under the last mention of a model like this. To go alongside that configuration, Adorama is stepping up to deliver an even more compelling package with the 1TB and 64GB MacBook Pro at $2,499. This is clocking in at $1,200 off the usual $3,699 price tag in order to also deliver a new all-time low. It’s also $300 under our last mention. We break down what these $900 or more in savings deliver and how this compares to the newer M2 Pro counterparts below the fold.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac.

If you do want to bring home the latest and greatest from the macOS roster, Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is currently trending at a new all-time low. With $300 in savings attached, the discount is hardly in the same ballpark as the Adorama offerings above, but will let you step up to the next generation of Apple Silicon for less than ever before.

Then just make sure you shop everything else in our Apple guide this week for all of the other best deals right now.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

