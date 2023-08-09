Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro lands at new $300 off all-time low

Here’s your ticket to a new all-time low on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Now falling lower than ever before to an Amazon offer, the savings stack up to $2,199 shipped. Typically fetching $2,499, the M2 Pro model with 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM is now $300 off. It’s $50 under our previous mention and an extra $100 below the Prime Day mention. I personally just upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model. Don’t just take my word for why it’s worth the upgrade, as we explore the full feature set below the fold.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best deals over in our Apple guide, there are some equally as enticing offers in the macOS world up for grabs now that it’s Wednesday. Some of the best prices yet are now live on M2 Mac mini as discounts take as much as $120 off starting at $499 to go alongside the all-time lows on Apple Studio Display from $1,280. Or if you’d rather just skip all of that together, Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air started off the week at a new all-time low of $1,099.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!