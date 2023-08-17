Greenworks’ new 80V 42-inch electric riding mower sees first discount at $250 off

Amazon is offering the Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch CROSSOVERT Riding Lawn Mower for $4,449.99 shipped, with clipping of on-page $250 off coupon. Down from $4,700, this is the first discount for this product, making it a great opportunity to expand your collection of electric lawn care equipment. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-guage steel cutting deck, it comes equipped with a 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24hp gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15° slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. Its six 4Ah batteries ensures that the CrossoverT can mow up to two acres on a single charge – which currently stands as the industry’s longest cut time for electric mowers. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2-inches to a maximum of 4-1/2-inches. This deal includes three dual-port turbo chargers.

Of course, the above deal might still be a little steep in price for some. As a cheaper alternative, why not consider the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Brushless Lawn Mower and Blower Combo for $287.01, an 18% discount from its usual $350. The 40V brushless mower provides the ample power you need, powering the lightweight 16-inch cutting deck through small and medium yards, up to 1/2 acre for up to 45 minutes on a fully charged 4Ah battery. The included 40V Blower delivers 350 CFM and 100 MPH for powerful leaf and debris clean up, with a 2-speed switch – and the Identical batteries for both devices are interchangeable within the Greenworks ecosystem of equipment.

And if you’re in the market to expand your Greenworks collection, check out the Greenworks 48V (2 x 24V) 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw for $112. It has a 16-inch chain and bar, and its two 4Ah batteries will allow up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals guide for more tips, tricks, and deals on electric lawn care equipment and so much more.

Greenworks 80V CROSSOVERT Riding Lawn Mower Features:

Greenworks electric riding mowers are here to level up your mow time. With 24hp equivalent TRUBRUSHLESS motor technology, the Greenworks CrossoverT mows up to 2 acres on a single charge—that’s the industry’s longest cut time. Additional features include high torque rear-wheel drive, front, and rear-mount attachment capability to maximize towing power and functionality, built-in Greenworks Greenshield theft protection, and more. Zero gas smell. Zero pull cords. Zero maintenance. Zero pollution breathed. Zero time wasted.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!