Greenworks’ 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw at all-time low: $112 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V (2 x 24V) 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw for $112.30 shipped. Down from its usual price of $280, this 60% discount is the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product. It’s a perfect addition to your arsenal of tools – and it’s easy to use! It has a push button start, requires no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope. It has a 16-inch chain and bar, and its two 4Ah batteries will allow up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has twice the torque of its brushed counterparts, and its automatic oiler will ensure a evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. Charger and scabbard also included.

If you’re strapped for cash, then consider the Greenworks 10.5 Amp 14-Inch Corded Chainsaw for $75. It isn’t battery powered like the model above, but for nearly half the price, along with the use of an extension cord, it’s definitely still worth consideration.

If you’re looking to add more options to your tool shed, there are plenty of deals going on for electric lawn and garden tools. Check out the rest of Greenworks’ line of lawn care equipment currently seeing discounts. Or if you’re looking to diversify your brands, Sun Joe has plenty of quality tools available and on sale, as well as BLACK + DECKER. You can also check out our recent coverage of SKIL PWR CORE products currently seeing discounts.

Greenworks’ 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw Features:

16” CHAIN AND BAR : great performance for tree cutting and get up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge

TRUBRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY : 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life, requires two 24V batteries to operate

AUTOMATIC OILER : delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

EASY ADJUST TENSIONING : for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE : push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

WHAT IS INCLUDED : 2 x 24V (48V) 16-Inch chainsaw, scabbard, 2 x 4.0Ah batteries, dual-port charger, operator’s manual

