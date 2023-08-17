Save up to $270 on Segway Ninebot F-Series Electric Kick Scooters from $300

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $592.24 shipped. Down from its usual price of $800, this 26% discount is the third-lowest price we have seen for this product, clocking in at $7 under our previous mention back in May. The flagship of the F-series lineup, this electric scooter boasts a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and a guaranteed 25 mile travel distance on a single charge thanks to its 350W motor. It also sports 10 inch pneumatic tires paired with upgraded shock absorption providing a smoother ride on rough surfaces, as well as safer breaking options from its front-wheel drum brake which complements its typical regenerative breaking features.

Looking for a cheaper option? Well Segway’s Ninebot F30 Scooter might be more in your price range at $400, down from $650. This model is also powered by a 350W motor, with a slightly lower travel distance of 18.6 miles and speed of 15.5 MPH. It possesses the same pneumatic tires, shock absorption, braking features and is also able to handle steep hill climbs like the model above.

And if you’re still looking for something a little less, Segway’s Ninebot F25 is available on Amazon for $300, a 47% discount from its usual $570. It offers a 300W motor delivering a 15.5 MPH speed and a travel distance of 12.4 miles. It’s an excellent starter scooter for the Ninebot Series, however, customers may feel paying the extra $100 for the Ninebot F30 Scooter is worth the extra 6.2 miles of travel distance. You can also check out our recent coverage of the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra for more options, as well as peruse our Green Deals guide for more tips, tricks, and deals.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter Features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. The 10 inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. Equipped with a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electric rear brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!