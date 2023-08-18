Bose Smart Soundbar 900 delivers AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos at $700 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in for $699 shipped. Down from its usual $900, this 22% discount matches the previous lowest prices for this product. The most immersive of Bose’s voice control soundbars, with Dolby Atmos, brings you the movie theater experience within the comforts of home. Six transducers, custom up-firing dipole speakers, a center tweeter, and Bose PhaseGuide technologies all mesh together to ensure the delivery of the highest audio standards – that’s including things not encoded in Dolby Atmos as well. TrueSpace spatial processing analyzes and up-mixes other signals for a similar audio experience. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, you can wirelessly stream whatever you want, however you want. It even comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, and the noise-rejecting microphones work in tandem to listen in every direction for your commands, even when you’ve got those tunes cranked up high. Its SimpleSync will also pair with your other compatible Bose products so that the audio can follow you from room to room.

Want movie theater audio but you’re on a budget? No worries! Amazon has a similar product on sale that might just fit the bill – the Yamaha ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $150, down from $190, giving you 21% in savings. It comes with built-in Alexa to give you voice control over your sound bar – set timers, control lights, thermostats all with this device. The subwoofer is even wireless, giving you that deep bass you crave without the limitations of loose wires.

And if you’re looking to further upgrade your home entertainment system, check out our recent coverage of the LG C2 Series 55-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $1096.99. This TV offers a gallery-style 120Hz display with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for smoother gaming and fast-paced action.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos Features:

It’s the most immersive Bose voice control soundbar. Two custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers work with Bose technologies to make it feel as if sound is coming from every direction — even overhead. This wireless Bluetooth soundbar lends an extra dimension of height to your sound. Proprietary Bose TrueSpace spatial processing analyzes and upmixes sounds for an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more.

