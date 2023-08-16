Amazon drops the LG C2 55-inch 120Hz OLED AirPlay smart TV down to $1,097 for today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the LG C2 Series 55-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $1096.99 shipped. This model launched mid-2022 at $1,800 and now regularly fetches $1,300 from retailers like Best Buy. While we have seen limited offers for less in the past, this model has only gone for under $1,097 once on Amazon in the last several months and is now at the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, it also comes in at more than $400 under the discounted sale price you’ll find on the 2023 C3 models. The 2022 C2 remains a compelling OLED option for folks with a penchant for the big TV brands, sporting a gallery-style 120Hz display with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium tech for smooth gaming and fast-paced action. You’ll also find modern amenities like VRR tech, four HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay 2, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear. Head below for more details.

Ongoing price drops on the mini-LED Hisense displays are a great way to save cash and still score some modern features, including AirPlay 2, Google Assistant voice commands, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and up to 144Hz gaming. As of right now, you’ll find deals starting from under $450 on a range of its latest models going right up to the 75-inch U8 and under $1,500.

However, if you are willing to drop some extra cash to land a brand new LG OLED model with higher-end specs, we are still tracking some fantastic deals on the larger 65- and 75-inch C3 variants. BuyDig is now serving up to $300 in bonus Visa gift cards alongside solid cash markdowns with all of the details you’ll need before the deal ends waiting right here.

LG C2 OLED evo Gallery Edition features:

The Award-Winning LG OLED C2 Is Better Than Ever. The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!