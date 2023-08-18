Save 25% on Google Nest Cam Indoor at the second-best price yet of $75

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Nest Cam Indoor for $74.99 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price tag, you’re now looking at a 25% discount. It’s the first markdown we’ve seen since back on Prime Day, landing within $5 of that mention. Today’s offer is also the second-best price to date, as well. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

A far more affordable solution that still delivers much of the same Google Assistant compatibilties, the WYZE Cam OG just hit the scene earlier in the year and arrives with a $30 price tag. Saving you some extra cash without sacrificing too much, the smart camera features a 1080p sensor with the same indoor-ready design as the Nest Cam above. While this won’t be as premium as an in-house Google release, it does have one trick up its sleeve that the first-party alternative doesn’t – the option for local storage recording via a microSD card slot.

Elsewhere in the Google stable, we’re also still tracking discounts on both of the brand’s latest smartphones. Kicking off the lineup is the Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip, which fall down to $699 thanks to a $200 price cut. And if you’re not as keen on the flagship features, the Pixel 7 delivers a more affordable take on Google’s smartphone with a discount to $449.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

