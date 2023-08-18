Wildly low price hits the smart reusable Rocketbook Mini notebook at just $7.50

Amazon is now offering a bonus 20% on-page coupon on top of straight up mark downs on the smart Rocketbook Mini reusable notebooks. Regularly $18, select colors are now dropping to the best prices ever, but there’s one that’s particularly notable. You can now knock the teal colorway down to a wildly low $7.65 after clipping the on-page coupon. This is up to 58% off the official regular price from Rocketbook and well below the usually up to $13 listing we have been tracking on Amazon over the last few months. Scoring one of these smart reusable notebooks at a price like this is nearly unheard of and a great time to scoop a couple up. You can write in it like any other notebook and then beam your notes, lists, and doodles to the cloud for safe keeping. Then you just wipe the pages clean to start fresh. More details below.

At a price like this it’s hard to recommend anything else. But if the smart features aren’t of interest above, you can score a 6-pack of similarly miniature traditional flip-top notebooks on Amazon for $6 Prime shipped right here.

As for the latest from Rocketbook, the brand launched its next-generation Fusion Plus smart notebook before the unvieling of what it calls the “world’s first” erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes with smart scanning and you can get a complete breakdown on this in our launch coverage.

Or go digital and score Amazon’s note-taking Kindle Scribe while it’s on sale.

Rocketbook Mini features:

No more wasting paper – this 48 page environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!