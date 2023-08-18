OnePlus just released its new Nord N30 5G smartphone, first discount lands at $270

OnePlus is now offering the first cash discount on its new OnePlus Nord N30 5G. The just-released handset now sells for $269.99 shipped. It’s down from $300 and at $30 off is a new all-time low. You can also bundle in a free official bumper case, too. Today’s discount is also matched at Amazon without the bundled case. Previously, there was a bundle offer with the brand’s new Nord Buds 2. But as far as actual cash discounts go, this is the first and only. We break down just what the price cut today delivers over at 9to5Google, or you can just head below for a full rundown on the feature set.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

If we’re talking OnePlus smartphones, we have to at least mention that you can score a new all-time low on the OnePlus 11 256GB at $650. Though if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone is also on sale and delivers the same elevated storage capacity as the more recent counterpart. It is now $250 off, landing at an all-time low as well of $450.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G features:

Lose yourself in your favorite movies and shows with a massive 6.72” LCD display and a speedy 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate that saves on battery so you can binge-watch longer. OnePlus Nord N30 5G’s titanic 108 MP main camera captures clear, high-detail photos that are easy to edit and share with your friends, with 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that absorbs more light for brighter, more colorful images.

