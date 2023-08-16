OnePlus 11 256GB smartphone has never sold for less thanks to $150 discount to $650

OnePlus is now offering the best price ever on its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. Right now, you can score the unlocked handset with an elevated 256GB of storage for $649.99 shipped. You’ll need to apply code SCHOOL100 at checkout, and also be logged into a free OnePlus account, in order to lock-in the discount. Down from $800, today’s offer pairs an existing $50 discount with an extra $100 price cut in order to deliver that new all-time low. It’s $150 off in total and also beating our previous mention from Prime Day by an extra $50. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few weeks, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but we take a closer look at exactly how that stacks up below the fold.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

A great use of your savings would be scoring one of the official OnePlus 11 bumper cases. These in-house covers sell for $25 and deliver a unique granular feel with anti-slip design. It’ll protect your new device with raised edges around the front of the screen with 1-meter shock protection also in tow.

Though if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone is also on sale and delivers the same elevated storage capacity as the more recent counterpart above. It is now $250 off, landing at an all-time low as well of $450.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!