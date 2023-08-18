Organize your Siri and Alexa remotes in elago’s controller mount down at $10.50 (2023 low)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Universal Remote Holder Mount for $10.39 as part of today’s Lightning Deals. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will only be live for the rest of today or until discounted stock runs out. This one appears to carry a $25 price tag on Amazon, but it actually sells in the $13 range. Now at the lowest price we can find, today’s deal is more than 20% off the going rate, $0.50 below our previous mention, and delivering a new 2023 low. You’re looking at elago’s large-sized remote holder, designed to neatly store Apple Siri Remotes, Amazon Alexa controllers, and just about anything else of that shape and weight. It is ready to be mounted on various surfaces using the optional and included 3M adhesives or the hardware you’ll find included with purchase – walls, the back of your TV, and more. The small port holes along the bottom are a nice touch as well, allowing you to run charging cables through when needed. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more compact and sleek, you can save a touch more on this TotalMount model. It’s not going to be able to carry more than one remote, but if that’s all you need the lower $9 Prime shipped price tag might be worth the savings. We are big fans of the elago accessories around here, but this is a relatively popular option on Amazon in the product category as well.

While we are talking Apple Siri and Alexa remotes, check out the ongoing price drops down below if you’re looking for an extra streaming device or to upgrade to Amazon’s pro model at a discount:

Amazon’s backlit Alexa Remote Pro with location tracking drops to $30

Apple TV HD is an even better value with $21 discount down to $79

Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer now down at $27

elago Universal Remote Holder Mount features:

When you purchase from elago you can expect quality design and products. Every single product from elago was created from scratch; from an idea to creating mold for production, everything is done in-house, so you know you are getting a product created for exactly what you need. Save time and money by choosing elago!

One of the most prevelant issues with remotes is that they get lost very easily. With the new elago Apple TV remote holder mount, you can keep your Apple TV remote and regular TV remote in one place. Never lose your remote again!

Two installation methods to choose from allows you to mount the holder onto any wall you like. Adhesive gel pad allows you to install on a flat wall or the back of your TV! Provided screws allow you to install the mount to any wall. Keep your remotes in the same spot everytime to prevent loss.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!