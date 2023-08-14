Amazon’s latest backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro with location tracking drops to $30 today

Amazon’s latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro is now on sale at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $35, we have haven’t seen a handful of price drops on this model since it launched last fall with today’s offer matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of the fleeting $28 for Prime Day this year. While the $5 price drop doesn’t seem all that substantial, this offer does put it at the same price as the less capable previous-generation version. The latest flagship model is designed to enhance your experience on a broad range of Fire TV products, Amazon’s in-house displays, and third-party Fire TVs (more on this below) with direct access to Alexa voice commands. On top of that, it also sports a built-in remote locator so it won’t get lost under the couch or in the cushions – you can simply ask any other Alexa-enabled gear to pin point its location: “Alexa, find my remote” – as well backlit buttons, customizable controls for bespoke shortcuts, and a dedicated headphone button (it provides “quick access to your on-screen Bluetooth menu where you can easily pair or unpair your favorite audio device”). Head below for more details.

As any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, we typically reserve this portion of a deal post for recommendations and suggestions on how to score something similar for less. However, as we mentioned above, even the older model Alexa Voice Remote is selling for the same price. If you’re looking to bring some additional voice control home to your Fire TV setup, the pro model is your best first-party bet right now.

And while we are talking Amazon gear, the retailer has launched a number of late summer deals on a range of its latest smart speakers, tablets, Kindle readers, and more:

Amazon’s new Echo Pop smart speaker drops to $25

Kindle Scribe at one of the best prices yet from $280

Amazon’s brand new flagship Fire Max 11 tablet now starts from $190

Latest smart Ring video doorbells, cams, and more from $35

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!